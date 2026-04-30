25 beagles from controversial Wisconsin research breeder coming to PAWS Chicago

After a Wisconsin breeding and animal research facility that housed thousands of beagles agreed to sell most of their animals, some of the dogs will be headed to the Chicago area.

After weeks of protests over their treatment of the dogs, Ridglan Farms agreed to sell 1,500 of the facility's roughly 2,000 beagles.

Activists who have accused Ridglan of mistreating the dogs broke into the facility last month in an effort to remove beagles that were being bred for laboratory testing.

About a month later, hundreds of activists and protesters returned, clashing with police, leading some to be tear gassed and pepper sprayed.

On Thursday, organizations separate from the activist groups reached a deal with Ridglan Farms to purchase 1,500 of the estimated 2,000 beagles housed there, and transfer them to rescue organizations around the country

"Today is about doing what is right for the beagles," said Lauree Simmons, founder and president of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

"This is really part of a larger effort to move our nation away from beagle testing, primate testing, and other forms of animal testing," said Wayne Pacelle, president of Center for a Humane Economy.

In a statement, Ridglan farms denied mistreating the beagles, saying they are "happy, healthy and well cared for," adding "publicly available USDA documentation shows this has been the case for many years."

Ridglan said they're in the midst of finalizing arrangements for the remaining 500 dogs.

At PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no-kill animal shelter, preparations are being made for the arrival of 25 of the beagles purchased from Ridglan Farms.

"I'm so very happy for them to start their next chapter," said PAWS Chicago head of program operations Celene Mielcarek.

PAWS expects to receive the beagles from Ridglan Farms on Saturday, but it will take some time for them to undergo medical evaluations and adjust before they're ready for adoption.

"We are going to be spending so much time allowing them to decompress; they'll arrive at our medical center, they'll get their initial veterinary exam, and we're going to get to know each of them," Mielcarek said.

The dogs will then adapt to home life with foster care before being made available to find permanent families and start their new life, like so many dogs that have come through PAWS before them.

"We want to be nimble and respond to the crisis at hand. Right now, the crisis is helping these beagles learn how to be dogs and find their homes with their families," Mielcarek said.