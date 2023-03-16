Rideshare driver shot while picking up passengers in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) –- A rideshare driver is recovering after being shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police say the 32-year-old man told officers he was picking up passengers near Avers and Augusta around 10 p.m. That's when he heard shots and suddenly felt pain.
He was shot but is in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.
No one is in custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.