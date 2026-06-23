Rideshare driver shot while dropping on passenger on Chicago's West Side

A rideshare driver was shot while driving in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Monday night.

Police said the 42-year-old driver was dropping off passengers around 10:30 p.m. when he was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of South Central Park Avenue.

The victim drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Video from the scene shows a bullet hole in the driver's side door.

Area Four detectives are investigating.