Police warning rideshare drivers of armed robberies on Far South Side

CPD issue new warning of rideshare robberies on Far South Side

CPD issue new warning of rideshare robberies on Far South Side

CPD issue new warning of rideshare robberies on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a new warning for rideshare drivers.

Chicago police are looking for the person responsible for robbing drivers at gunpoint.

The incidents go as far back as October. Four drivers were targeted on the same day on Jan. 26., and three were robbed at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and 115th Street.

Police say the robbers would order a rideshare and once they arrive at their destination - they point a gun at the driver and then steal their phones, wallets, and in some cases, their cars.

Incident locations and times:

· 13000 Block of South Indiana Avenue, on 16 Oct 2022 at 3:30 a.m.

· 10200 Block of South Yale Avenue, on 21 Dec 2022 at 7:45 p.m.

· 12700 Block of South Sangamon Street, on January 26, 2023, at 12:00 a.m.

· 900 Block of East 131st Street, on January 26, 2023, at 4:45 a.m.

· 13200 Block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, on January 26, 2023, at 8:23 a.m.

· 600 Block of East 131st Street, on January 26, 2023, at 3:50 p.m.

· 13200 Block of South St. Lawrence Avenue on January 27, 2023, at 9:05 a.m.

· 13300 Block of S St. Lawrence Avenue on January 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

Police didn't have a description of the suspect but said he is an African American male between 17 and 25 years old and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 2 at 312-747-8273.