Police search for robbers who targeted rideshare drivers on Far South Side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a warning late Friday about four rideshare drivers who were robbed or carjacked in one day.

The robberies all happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Far South Side's West Pullman and Riverdale neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, the robbers instructed the rideshare drivers to drive them to a destination – at which point the robbers pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded their money or the car.

The specific times and locations on Jan. 26 were:

12700 block of South Sangamon Street, midnight.

900 block of East 131st Street, 4:45 a.m.

13200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, 8:23 a.m.

600 block of East 131st Street, 3:50 p.m.

The suspects are males between 17 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information should call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 10:34 PM

