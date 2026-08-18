Richard Boykin goes to Cook County Inspector General over Treasurer Maria Pappas' vulgar text messages

Former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin announced Tuesday that he is filing a complaint against Treasurer Maria Pappas over some profanity-related texts.

The messages came over the weekend after Boykin sent out a news release for mayoral candidate Willie Wilson, calling out other candidates who are running for mayor while also running for their current elected office. Pappas has yet to officially enter the race for mayor, but has said she plans to do so.

Boykin said he received the texts on Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday.

A news release from Boykin said the texts read:

"Why a f***ing turn coat after all I did for you u piece of s*** Pappas I am not a declared candidate a**hole what a user u are" "You have no character maybe it's how you were raised boy how stupid am I to have bet on you this ain't over Richard" "Withdraw the release I am going after you and Willie (Wilson) and it will be enough to bring him down you ungrateful a**hole"

Boykin called the text messages vulgar, condescending and racist. He in particular highlighted Pappas' use of the word "boy," which he said hearkens back to white people talking down to Black men by calling them "boy."

Boykin also took issue with the remark referencing how he was raised.

"I was raised by a single parent — my mother, Burnette Boykin, who happens to have died August 29, 2023 — and quite frankly, it's unacceptable that she would invoke my mother and the way that my mother raised me. Quite frankly, my mother raised me very well. We grew up in Englewood — single-parent home. Went to high school, CVS. Went to college, Central State. Then I went off to law school. And so, my mother would expect me to be out here fighting against injustice. What this lady has done is an injustice."

On Monday, Boykin demanded an apology from Pappas. He said there was no apology, so he has decided to take the issue further.

He said he was filing a complaint against Pappas with the Cook County Inspector General and asking for an investigation.

"She says I'm out here grandstanding. She says I'm doing this for publicity. Well I've got news for her. I'm not running for anything. I don't have any reason to do this. I could be at home. I could be doing something else for another client. But I have to take my time and do this, because as a citizen of Cook County and as a taxpayer, I'm offended. I'm appalled by what this lady has sent to me, and something has to happen," Boykin said Tuesday. "Elected officials are not kings and queens. They too are governed by rules. I used to be one of them. I understand it."

Boykin said the complaint would say he believed Pappas had violated Illinois law regarding intimidation and official misconduct, which prohibits elected officials from making threats against citizens.

Boykin also believes county employees should undergo mandatory civility training.

In a statement, Pappas defended the text messages she sent to Boykin.

"I spent hundreds of hours with Richard Boykin over the years. I took him to numerous events and pounded the pavement while he was running for Congress even endorsing his candidacy in a videotaped ad. I did all of that to help him out and this is how he returns the favor. I thought we were friends, but with friends like this, who needs enemies?" she said. "I stand by the salty language I used because that's how friends speak to one another when there's a disagreement. But Richard won't return my calls and is instead using this text exchange to try and generate publicity for himself and not the candidate he actually represents."

Pappas also denied that her use of the word "boy" is racist.

"That's a lie, because I used the word as an exclamation saying, 'boy how stupid I am to have bet on you.' To try and attach racist intentions to the above phrase is disgusting," Pappas said.

On Tuesday, Boykin also took Pappas to task over her statement. He denied that he had failed to return her calls, saying she had never called him to begin with. He also said there was no text "exchange," because he never responded to her texts.

This isn't the first time Pappas has been criticized for using foul language.

Earlier this year, a tech company behind delays in Cook County property tax bills and refunds said it refused to work directly with the treasurer anymore, claiming she used foul language with and bullied its employees.