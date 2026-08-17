Richard Boykin demands apology from Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas for vulgar text messages

Former Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin is demanding an apology from Treasurer Maria Pappas for some profanity-laden text messages he says are offensive.

The messages came over the weekend after Boykin sent out a news release for mayoral candidate Willie Wilson, calling out other candidates who are running for mayor while also running for their current elected office.

The press release names Pappas, even though she has yet to officially enter the race for mayor.

Boykin released three text messages Pappas sent in response to the press release:

"Why a f***ing turn coat after all I did for you u piece of s*** Pappas I am not a declared candidate a**hole what a user u are"

"You have no character maybe it's how you were raised boy how stupid am I to have bet on you this ain't over Richard"

"Withdraw the release I am going after you and Willie (Wilson) and it will be enough to bring him down you ungrateful a**hole"

Boykin told CBS News Chicago he was stunned when he saw the text messages from Pappas.

"I woke up Sunday morning and looked at it, and was really appalled and shocked that an elected official would send such vulgar, condescending, in a sense racist text messages towards me. I mean, someone who I thought was a friend, would send something like that," he said. "What she sent out is the lowest of the low, and county taxpayers deserve to know what their elected officials are sending out and saying."

In addition to an apology from Pappas, Boykin is also demanding county employees get mandatory civility training so this doesn't happen again. He's planning a news conference on the issue on Tuesday.

In a statement, Pappas defended the text messages she sent to Boykin.

"I spent hundreds of hours with Richard Boykin over the years. I took him to numerous events and pounded the pavement while he was running for Congress even endorsing his candidacy in a videotaped ad. I did all of that to help him out and this is how he returns the favor. I thought we were friends, but with friends like this, who needs enemies?" she said. "I stand by the salty language I used because that's how friends speak to one another when there's a disagreement. But Richard won't return my calls and is instead using this text exchange to try and generate publicity for himself and not the candidate he actually represents."

Pappas also denied that her use of the word "boy" is racist.

"That's a lie, because I used the word as an exclamation saying, 'boy how stupid I am to have bet on you.' To try and attach racist intentions to the above phrase is disgusting," Pappas said.

This isn't the first time Pappas has been criticized for using foul language.

Earlier this year, a tech company behind delays in Cook County property tax bills and refunds said it refused to work directly with the treasurer anymore, claiming she used foul language with and bullied its employees.