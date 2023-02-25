Rich Township hosting Black History Awards Gala in Flossmoor Saturday

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – It's the last Saturday of February, and hundreds of people are expected to gather for Cook County's largest Black History Month celebration.

The Rich Township Black History Awards Gala will honor African Americans credited with helping the community.

It's the largest event of its kind in the state.

You're invited to enjoy a night full of laughter and reflection.

The event starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Idlewild Country Club off of Dixie Highway in Flossmoor.