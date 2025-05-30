Watch CBS News
$10,000 reward being offered to help solve December shooting death in Morgan Park

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

The Cook County Crime Stoppers are working to solve a murder from nearly six months ago in the Morgan Park neighborhood in Chicago.

On Dec. 4, 2024, 66-year-old Brian Phason was shot and killed while driving his car near 118th and Watkins.  A 50-year-old man in the car also was grazed in the shooting, but refused medical attention.

No one was ever arrested for the shooting.

On Saturday, Cook County Crime Stoppers will return to the scene to hand out flyers. They're offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an indictment or arrest.

