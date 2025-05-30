$10,000 reward being offered to help solve December shooting death in Morgan Park

$10,000 reward for arrest in shooting death of Brian Phason

$10,000 reward for arrest in shooting death of Brian Phason

$10,000 reward for arrest in shooting death of Brian Phason

The Cook County Crime Stoppers are working to solve a murder from nearly six months ago in the Morgan Park neighborhood in Chicago.

On Dec. 4, 2024, 66-year-old Brian Phason was shot and killed while driving his car near 118th and Watkins. A 50-year-old man in the car also was grazed in the shooting, but refused medical attention.

No one was ever arrested for the shooting.

On Saturday, Cook County Crime Stoppers will return to the scene to hand out flyers. They're offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an indictment or arrest.