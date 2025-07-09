$1,000 reward for arrest in South Side mass shooting that left 7 injured on July 4

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Cook County Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrests in a mass shooting that took place in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on July 4.

Seven people were injured in the shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Justine Street, police said.

Chicago police said two unknown men pulled out guns and fired shots into a crowd of people who were standing outside, hitting the seven victims.

A 27-year-old woman was hit in the left leg, a 21-year-old woman was hit in the right thigh, and a 21-year-old man was hit in the right quad and right foot. They were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Four others were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was listed in serious condition. A 25-year-old woman was hit in the left flank and was in serious condition. A 25-year-old woman was hit in the rear and is in critical condition, and a 42-year-old man was hit in the left calf and was in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

"This community deserves justice and peace," said Paul Rutherford, Chairman of Cook County Crime Stoppers. "Even the smallest detail can make a big difference in solving this case. Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to our Hotline at 1-800-535-STOP (7867)."

Tips can be submitted anonymously through:

Crime Stoppers Tip Line : 1-800-535-STOP (7867)

: 1-800-535-STOP (7867) Chicago Police Tip Line : 1-833-408-0069

: 1-833-408-0069 www.CPDTIP.com

TIPS@CookCountyCrimeStoppers.org