$1,000 reward offered for arrest in shootout involving off-duty CPD officer on Southwest Side

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a shootout involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said on August 3, around 6:13 a.m., an off-duty officer was confronted by multiple armed suspects in the 4800 block of South Bishop Street in the New City neighborhood. An exchange of gunfire soon followed.

The armed suspects fled in a white-colored sedan. 

The officer suffered a minor injury from broken glass and was taken to an area hospital for observation.

No other injuries were reported.  

