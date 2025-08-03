Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigating shooting involving police officer on Southwest Side

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating a shooting involving a police officer on Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of South Bishop Street in the New City neighborhood.

A large police presence is currently at the scene. Officers were also seen placing a number of evidence markers on the ground.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

The office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call their office at 312-746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.

This is a developing story. CBS News will continue to update as information becomes available.