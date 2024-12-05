Rev. Jesse Jackson asks President Biden to pardon son and former daughter-in-law

Rev. Jesse Jackson has sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to pardon his son, former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., and his former daughter-in-law, former Ald. Sandi Jackson.

The letter, sent on the same day Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, urges the president to "weigh the balance of his life and the power of forgiveness" in considering Jesse Jackson Jr. for a full pardon.

"In addition to your pardon consideration for my son and his former wife, I pray that, perhaps, some measure of relief and reform may result from this letter for the benefit of all citizens, and those elected citizens who go to Washington D.C. to serve our country," Jackson wrote.

Jesse Jackson Jr. pleaded guilty in 2013 to misusing about $750,000 in campaign funds to pay for his family's lavish lifestyle. He served 23 months in custody, including about three months in a halfway house, and another three months on home confinement.

Sandi Jackson also pleaded guilty in 2013 to filing false income tax returns, failing to report about $600,000 in income, and served 11 months in prison after Jesse Jackson Jr. was freed from prison.

Sandi and Jesse Jr. divorced in 2018.

In seeking a pardon from Biden, the elder Jackson noted that both his son and former daughter-in-law pleaded guilty to their crimes and have already completed their sentences, including paying full restitution. A pardon would formally clear their criminal records.

"His children — my grandchildren — would do well and find hope in seeing both their father and their mother, former Chicago Alderwoman Sandra Stevens Jackson, receive forgiveness," he wrote.

Jackson Jr. shared his father's letter on his Facebook page, where he's also posted multiple links, images, and other messages making his own case for a pardon.

In September, he shared a letter from nine south suburban mayors urging Biden to pardon him, as well as a request for his followers to write Biden a letter supporting his bid for a pardon.