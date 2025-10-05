Rev. Jesse Jackson honored for 84th birthday at Rainbow PUSH HQ

A who's who of Chicago politics celebrated the legendary civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson for his 84th birthday on Saturday.

But Jackson himself was not at the event.

Jackson turns 84 on Wednesday. His family said he is in the hospital for a lung infection — but he was expected to be well enough to attend church on Sunday.

Still, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, former alderman and congressman Bobby Rush, and Jackson's sons — current U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Illinois) and former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. — held the birthday party at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters, at 930 E. 50th St. in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood.