Retired Crestwood police officer charged with second DUI to appear in court

Retired Crestwood officer to appear in court on DUI charges

Retired Crestwood officer to appear in court on DUI charges

Retired Crestwood officer to appear in court on DUI charges

A retired Crestwood police officer recently charged with his second DUI is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Former police commander Christopher Spencer, 49, was arrested by Midlothian police at the end of March after allegedly being involved in two incidents less than an hour apart.

Midlothian police said he was first involved in a hit-and-run crash on March 31, just before 2:30 p.m., in the parking lot of a White Castle on South Cicero Avenue, where he entered and hit a stop sign on the way in.

Police said that about two minutes later, Spencer was seen hitting the back of a car in the drive-through, bumping into it an additional seven more times before driving onto the curb and leaving the scene.

Then, about 40 minutes later, he crashed his car into a home's garage in the 15100 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said.

Midlothian police said they were confused when they caught up to Spencer at the second crash site. He appeared impaired and refused a breathalyzer. A video also showed him claiming a bottle of Blackberry Crown Royal in the car was not his.

CBS News Chicago obtained personnel files for Crestwood police officer Christopher Spencer, who resigned from his department. The files showed issues involving the mistreatment of women and a state fraud investigation, as well as the two drunken driving incidents.