3 charged with stealing over $10K in merchandise from Alo, Lululemon stores, Cook County Sheriff says

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested three people for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from Chicago area Alo and Lululemon stores.

The sherif's office said they were notified on July 21 that two women had stolen merchandise from an Alo store in Skokie, then left in a black Chevy with no license plates. Later that day, sheriff's police pulled over a black Chevy in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood for not having license plates.

When the officers searched the Chevy, they found bags on Alo and Lululemon merchandise with the security sensors still attached.

The man driving the car and the two women inside were arrested. The sheriff's office said further investigation found the women, 20-year-old Tekiah White and 22-year-old Breauna Martin, had previously been identified as allegedly being involved in retail thefts at Ulta stores in Chicago and River Forest.

The sheriff's office said White and the driver, 22-year-old Tyshun Williams, were allegedly involved in previous thefts at a Lululemon store on Rush Street in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Martin and White were charged with three counts of felony retail theft. Williams was charged with one count of felony retail theft.

The three appeared in court for a detention hearing and were ordered released from custody until their next court appearance.