Restaurant flooded after pipe bursts in Bridgeview, Illinois

A restaurant in the southwest Chicago suburb of Bridgeview was left with a huge mess to clean up, after it was flooded with around a foot of water overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The owner said a frozen pipe burst overnight at The View, at 8930 S. Harlem Ave. in Bridgeview. Several inches of water flooded the floor, and several holes were seen in the ceiling.

Owner Naseim Baste explained what he encountered.

"Before we opened the doors, we had about 12 inches of water. It was this high," Baste said, estimating the height of the water by placing his hand about midway up his leg. "The fire department couldn't believe it. We opened up all the doors at the restaurant to get everything out, and we can only hope for the best."

There was still no word Wednesday morning about how much the damage will cost to repair.