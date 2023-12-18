Resolution calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war advances in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A resolution, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, is advancing in the Chicago City Council.

Alderman Daniel La Spata (1st) authored the resolution and spoke at Monday's meeting of the Human Relations Committee.

The measure passed by the committee Monday, calls on the president and Congress to facilitate a cease-fire in Gaza.

Chicago Jewish Community Relations Council called the resolution reckless and dangerous.

The full council is expected to take up the resolution next month.