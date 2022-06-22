'It's not getting better': Residents near Douglass Park frustrated music festivals block their access

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Festival frustration.

Musicians and big crowds taking over the same park, over and over. Now, residents said it's ruining their summer.

People living near one of Chicago's oldest parks said they are upset they can't enjoy it this summer. That's because the Chicago Park District keeps renting out the public space for music festivals.

When the festivals setup in Douglass Park, a good portion of the park gets blocked off. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports from the West Side with what residents want.

As Anton Adkins stands on his front porch, he's not happy with what keeps popping up across the street.

"I'm looking at these high fences tarped in black, so we can't see through it even," Adkins said.

A quick glance around Douglass Park and you can find the fence stretches for blocks. Over the weekend, a music fest took place in the West Side park. The trash left behind is the least of neighbors' problem. So, what has them so upset?

"The public doesn't' have access to the park," Adkins said.

Ten days before the festival, a privacy fence goes up, and the promotor has five days to remove the fence and clear the way after the actual event.

That's 18 days the park is set like this for the month of June, and there's another festival in July.

The gates will come down possibly by this weekend but if we're talking the next festival happening on July 16, the earliest this fence will go back up is July 5th.

"That's in a week in a half," Adkins said.

So, for 61 days in June and July, Douglass Park will have restrictions for 36 of them. In 2015, Riot Fest moved to Douglass Park, then a second festival came along a few years later. And for first time this year...

"Now we have three festivals in this park," Adkins said.

Residents have an online a petition on a community Facebook page saying they want change.

"People aren't taking into consideration what the residents have to say and how the resident feel," Adkins said.

The Chicago Park District told CBS 2 in a statement:

"In every instance, the District works closely with the organizer to ensure the event has limited impact on the surrounding community and works to provide a balance for the day to day use of the park."

As to whether three festivals are too many, the district told CBS 2:

"The park district is evaluating permit process and working to improve community engagement."

Yet for now, Adkins' view of the park remains obstructed.

"The message is we want our park back."

The residents also said the music festivals generate a lot of revenue for the park and they do not believe the money comes right back to the neighborhood. It's another issue they said they'd like to see addressed.