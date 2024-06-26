Residents, business owners near United Center concerned about how DNC restrictions will affect them

Neighbors near United Center complain about lack of communication about DNC plans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When the Democratic National Convention rolls into town, it is bringing thousands of people—and lots of security—to Chicago's West Side.

Preparations as of late June were already under way at the United Center, but those living and running businesses within blocks are waiting on a clear plan on how they will go about their lives. Some neighbors said communication has been lacking from city and political leaders.

On this summer Wednesday, neighbors were enjoying snow cones outside the Chicago Housing Authority high-rise at 1815 W. Monroe St.—across the street from the United Center. Among those gathered outside was Demetraus Dykes, who has called the Near West Side home for 23 years and is concerned about the effects of the DNC on those who live in the Monroe Street building.

Dykes is used to United Center congestion.

"We're already inconvenienced by the United Center," she said.

But the DNC will bring parking restrictions for residents, and even restrictions on how people can get into their apartments.

"We need someone to come out and say: 'On this date, this is what's going to take place. This is how you're all going to be impacted,'" Dykes said. "We still haven't heard anything yet."

It is not just residents who are complaining. Ms. Jorgina Pereira operates Sinhá Elegant Cuisine at the corner of Adams Street and Damen Avenue.

"This restaurant is my baby," Pereira said.

Pereira wants to make sure her "baby" can remain open during the DNC.

"If the restaurant is not open, I can't pay my bills. I cannot pay my employees," she said. "So it's vital."

The gates were going up in late June in preparation for the convention, and Pereira was adamant that the necessary measures should not keep customers, employees, or her from getting around.

"Apparently, they'll be able to get passes to get permission to come in," she said, "but I'm not sure. It wasn't really well-explained.

This week, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Secret Service met with residents. Their questions were plentiful.

Attorney Cecilia Mowatt hopes it will be the first of many meetings for the community.

"Work hand-in-hand with community," she said. "Work with the residents."

Mowatt represents Pereira. While they have been told the restaurant will stay open, she is insisting the limitations imposed by the DNC must not hinder operations.

"This is a small business. She does everything for this business," Mowatt said, "You can't stop her when she needs an item to finish a menu item last-minute. She's going to go get it."

Mowatt also pointed out the DNC will expand beyond the UC to transform the existing community.

"They want to be part of our community, so they need to come in and understand the history of this community—where they are on the West Side," she said.

In addition to more community meetings, CBS 2 is told the City of Chicago will be distributing flyers with a QR code that links to a page with street closures and other information.