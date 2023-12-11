Rescued brown bear cubs make their Brookfield Zoo debut

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The public can now get a first look at the adorable bears orphaned in Alaska last month, now making their home at the Brookfield Zoo.

Tim and Jess, 11-month-old brown bears, made their debut at Brookfield Zoo on December 11. The cubs, who were orphaned, arrived at the Zoo in early November. Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

The 11-month-old Alaskan coastal brown bears, named Tim and Jess, can be seen in their outdoor habitat between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The bears came to the Brookfield Zoo back in November and were orphaned in Anchorage, Alaska. Their home at the zoo came about through the zoo, the Alaska Zoo, and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G.)

Tim, an 11-month-old brown bear, arrived at Brookfield Zoo in early November. He and his sister, Jess, can be seen at the Zoo's Great Bear Wilderness. Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

"Since arriving at Brookfield Zoo, the bears received physical examinations and have been becoming familiar with their new home behind the scenes and the animal care staff," according to the zoo.

There's another brown bear at the zoo, 28-year-old Axhi. Back in 1995, he was orphaned and found a forever home at the Brookfield Zoo. His brother died last year.

The hours are set to be extended as the cubs get more acclimated to their new home.

