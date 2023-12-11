Rescued brown bear cubs make their Brookfield Zoo debut

The bears came to the Brookfield Zoo back in November and were orphaned in Anchorage, Alaska. Their home at the zoo came about through the zoo, the Alaska Zoo, and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G.)
"Since arriving at Brookfield Zoo, the bears received physical examinations and have been becoming familiar with their new home behind the scenes and the animal care staff," according to the zoo.
There's another brown bear at the zoo, 28-year-old Axhi. Back in 1995, he was orphaned and found a forever home at the Brookfield Zoo. His brother died last year.
The hours are set to be extended as the cubs get more acclimated to their new home.