Orphaned bear cubs have a forever home at Brookfield Zoo

By Yolanda Perdomo

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bear cubs orphaned in Alaska have a new home at the Brookfield Zoo.

male bear cub.jpg
A 10-month-old male brown bear cub at Brookfield Zoo. He and his sister will be making their public debut in the near future. Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Two Alaskan coastal brown bears, who are around 10 months old, have a new forever home at the zoon, thanks to the Brookfield Zoo, and Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G.)

Female bear cub.jpg
A 10-month-old female brown bear cub recently arrived at Brookfield Zoo along with her brother from Anchorage, Alaska. Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

That department got the bears in Anchorage, Alaska and the agency contacted the zoo about the brother and sister cubs, to see if the Brookfield Zoo could provide a home. 

Brookfield Zoo male bear cub.jpg
A 10-month-old male brown bear cub at Brookfield Zoo. He and his sister will be making their public debut shortly. Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

The bears were, at first, at the Alaska Zoo, as plans were made for taking the animals to the Chicago area "and cub-safe modifications were completed at the Zoo's Great Bear Wilderness," according to the Brookfield Zoo.

Female bear cub at Brookfield Zoo.jpg
A 10-month-old female brown bear cub that recently arrived at Brookfield Zoo receives a physical exam by veterinary staff. Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

On November 3, staff from Brookfield Zoo traveled with the cubs, who weigh about 150 lbs. to Chicago. FedEx helped with the transportation. 

According to the zoo, last week the bears received physicals, bloodwork, and vaccines. The two are set to make their public debut in the not-too-distant future. 

Brookfieldzoostaffandbearcub.jpg
A 10-month-old female brown bear cub that recently arrived at Brookfield Zoo receives a physical exam by veterinary staff. Jim Schulz\CZS-Brookfield Zoo

"We are happy to be able to provide the bear cubs a home, where they will receive the best possible care, although the situation is bittersweet," said Mark Wanner, director of carnivore/small mammal care and conservation at Brookfield Zoo.

The zoo said the cubs' species is found in Alaska, the Bering Sea islands, and in Canada.

dsc-1979-male.jpg
A 10-month-old male brown bear cub at Brookfield Zoo. He and his sister will be making their public debut in the near future. Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Yolanda Perdomo

Yolanda Perdomo is an award-winning journalist and digital producer for CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 1:29 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

