Orphaned bear cubs have a forever home at Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bear cubs orphaned in Alaska have a new home at the Brookfield Zoo.
Two Alaskan coastal brown bears, who are around 10 months old, have a new forever home at the zoon, thanks to the Brookfield Zoo, and Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G.)
That department got the bears in Anchorage, Alaska and the agency contacted the zoo about the brother and sister cubs, to see if the Brookfield Zoo could provide a home.
The bears were, at first, at the Alaska Zoo, as plans were made for taking the animals to the Chicago area "and cub-safe modifications were completed at the Zoo's Great Bear Wilderness," according to the Brookfield Zoo.
On November 3, staff from Brookfield Zoo traveled with the cubs, who weigh about 150 lbs. to Chicago. FedEx helped with the transportation.
According to the zoo, last week the bears received physicals, bloodwork, and vaccines. The two are set to make their public debut in the not-too-distant future.
"We are happy to be able to provide the bear cubs a home, where they will receive the best possible care, although the situation is bittersweet," said Mark Wanner, director of carnivore/small mammal care and conservation at Brookfield Zoo.
The zoo said the cubs' species is found in Alaska, the Bering Sea islands, and in Canada.
