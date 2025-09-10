Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi wants to review financial documents from Epstein files

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) said Wednesday that he is interested in reviewing some specific financial documents that were received from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

"We got about 33,000 pages of documents, but it was largely stuff already in the public domain. And there's like terabytes, hundreds of thousands of pages potentially that have not been disclosed," Krishnamoorthi said. "The types of information that I'm particularly interested in are financial records. You know, Ron Wyden, the senator from Oregon, wrote a letter saying that perhaps $1 to $2 billion of wire transactions were actually performed in connection with this child sex trafficking ring, and so we need to follow the money. We need to know who received this money, and who paid out the money."

The U.S. House of Representatives continues to look through thousands of documents that Congress received from Epstein's estate, including a birthday letter to the convicted sex offender — allegedly from President Trump.

Whie House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is open to having a handwriting analyst look at the letter, and accused Democrats of pushing the story for financial gain. But Leavitt denied that President Trump wrote or signed the letter.

The letter was first described in July was alleged by the Wall Street Journal to have been written by Mr. Trump. The president has denied writing it and filed a defamation lawsuit against the Journal after its article was published.

The letter was released this week by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. It is written inside a line drawing of what appears to be the form of a woman and is written as if it were a conversation between Mr. Trump and Epstein.

"I have yet to meet a single person on Capitol Hill who privately says that that was not Donald Trump's signature. I don't think that the people at the Wall Street Journal are probably quaking in their boots over this lawsuit that the president has filed. It just strains credibility that it's not his signature."

Controversy has swirled around the Epstein files since the Justice Department issued the findings of an internal review in July that found no "client list" or evidence that Epstein had blackmailed prominent figures. Epstein, a well-connected financier who was convicted of sex trafficking, died in federal custody in 2019.

Renewed interest in the files prompted members of both parties to call for more transparency, while dividing Mr. Trump's base.

