Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski named in Minnesota shooting suspect's notes

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-Illinois) said Tuesday her name was included on an alleged target list kept by the man now charged with killing a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband, and shooting another state lawmaker and his wife.

In a series of posts on X, Budzinski said she was informed by U.S. Capitol police on Sunday that "my name was included in the Minnesota murder suspect's notes."

"I want to again send my condolences to the family of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. I will continue to keep them as well as State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette in my prayers. My deepest sympathies go out to their families, friends, and the entire Minnesota community," she wrote. "As I've said before, there is absolutely no place in this country for political violence. We must be a nation that values civility and mutual respect – always."

Vance Boelter, 57, now faces both state and federal charges in connection with the attacks.

Prosecutors have said he shot and wounded Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, and then stopped by two more lawmakers' homes before killing Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin and U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, Hillary Scholten, Haley Stevens and Shri Thanedar of Michigan confirmed to CBS News Detroit that they were mentioned in Boelter's notes. A source familiar with the situation confirmed that Rep. Rashida Tlaib was also named.

"All of us, every single one of us has to help dial down the rhetoric. We are normalizing violence," Dingell said.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was in Minnesota on Friday for an event. He said his name was not found on Boelter's list.