Rep. Bobby Rush, Sen. Tammy Duckworth reintroduce gun licensing act named for Blair Holt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A push to fight violence in Chicago has been renewed – with a new bill named after a well-known victim of gun violence named Blair Holt.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) has reintroduced the Blair Holt Firearm Licensing Act.

Holt was an honor student at Percy L. Julian High School, 10330 S. Elizabeth St., when he died trying to protect a classmate as a purported gang member opened fire on a crowded CTA bus who was allegedly trying to shoot a rival on May 10, 2007. Witnesses said Blair pushed a female classmate down in her seat, shielding her from the bullets from the gunman's .40 caliber pistol.

Holt's mother, Annette Nance-Holt, was appointed commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department last year.

The Blair Holt Firearm Licensing Act would establish a federal record of gun sales and universal background checks. Rush has introduced the legislation five times since 2007, but it has never passed.