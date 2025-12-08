Renewed push for more protective vests after Chicago police officer shot in Morgan Park

There's a renewed push for more protective vests after a Chicago police officer was shot in his vest while on the job over the weekend.

The vests police officers wear are good for about five years, if not damaged, before they're recommended to get a new one. Replacing it, however, comes at the officer's own expense. The Police Memorial Foundation continues to make sure that's never a worry for Chicago police.

Over the weekend in Morgan Park, at 115th and Davol off Vincennes Ave, a CPD officer from the 22nd District was met with gunfire while responding to a call.

"It didn't take long for me to learn that the officer was struck in the vest, and, you know, it's just … just this sense of, that's why they need them, and why they wear them," said Maureen Biggane, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

It's also why the foundation works tirelessly to promote the "Get Behind the Vest" campaign.

"We've done it to the tune of 14,000 vests since 2014," Biggane said.

Biggane is the director of operations for the foundation and a retired CPD commander. She said the campaign has brought awareness to officers about the five-year shelf life of the vest — something she didn't know when she was on the job.

"I came on the job in 1992. I didn't replace my first vest until 2008. So, like many officers, you shuffle your money," she said.

And the need for the vest is essential, considering there have been 314 officers shot in line of duty nationwide so far this year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. Nine officers were shot in the line of duty in Illinois through the end of November. This past weekend's shooting involving the CPD officer hit in the vest brings that number to 10.

The National Fraternal Order of Police said nationwide officer shootings are down 4% from this time in 2024.

"We'll keep doing it for as long as the support keeps coming in. We have so many communities that step forward and raise funds for us to be able to do this," Biggane said.

On Monday, Portillo's donated 20% of all sales at eight locations to "Get Behind the Vest." Biggan said about $6 million was spent on this initiative since 2014.

The foundation accepts donations year-round. Those looking to contribute can visit cpdmemorial.org.