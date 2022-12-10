Watch CBS News
Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel invites families to take photos with the Grinch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel is inviting you to capture the Christmas spirit.

Families can swing by and take a holiday photo with the Grinch.

Guests can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate while waiting in line.

The photoshoot runs today from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the hotel lobby, located near Lake and State Street. 

