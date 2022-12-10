Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel invites families to take photos with the Grinch
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel is inviting you to capture the Christmas spirit.
Families can swing by and take a holiday photo with the Grinch.
Guests can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate while waiting in line.
The photoshoot runs today from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the hotel lobby, located near Lake and State Street.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.