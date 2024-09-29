Watch CBS News
Weather

Partly cloudy Sunday night as remnants of Helene weaken in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Remnants of Helene weaken, leaving relaxed winds for Chicago
Remnants of Helene weaken, leaving relaxed winds for Chicago 03:41

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds finally relax tonight as the remnants of Helene weaken and drift toward the eastern seaboard. 

lows-tonight-929.png
CBS News Chicago

Monday will have clearing skies. A light lake breeze will develop in the afternoon, keeping shoreline temperatures slightly cooler. Inland areas could reach the lower 80s. 

monday-5-day-panel.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-monday-930.png
CBS News Chicago

A cold front passes through dry Tuesday to usher in cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another front late week brings clouds and warmer air on Thursday, cooling us down for Friday. Again, this front has little moisture to work with. Maybe a brief sprinkle Thursday night with the passage of the front.

Overall, a dry & quiet week with more sunshine on the way.

bhs-through-monday.png
CBS News Chicago

What to expect Sunday night

Winds relax. Partly cloudy with a low of 63

Sun returns on Monday 

Clouds break for the sun with a high of 77. Cooler lakeside. 

More sunshine on Tuesday

Sunny with a high of 70.

7-day-sunday-night.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.