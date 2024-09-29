Partly cloudy Sunday night as remnants of Helene weaken in Chicago

Remnants of Helene weaken, leaving relaxed winds for Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds finally relax tonight as the remnants of Helene weaken and drift toward the eastern seaboard.

Monday will have clearing skies. A light lake breeze will develop in the afternoon, keeping shoreline temperatures slightly cooler. Inland areas could reach the lower 80s.

A cold front passes through dry Tuesday to usher in cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another front late week brings clouds and warmer air on Thursday, cooling us down for Friday. Again, this front has little moisture to work with. Maybe a brief sprinkle Thursday night with the passage of the front.

Overall, a dry & quiet week with more sunshine on the way.

What to expect Sunday night

Winds relax. Partly cloudy with a low of 63

Sun returns on Monday

Clouds break for the sun with a high of 77. Cooler lakeside.

More sunshine on Tuesday

Sunny with a high of 70.

