Remains found believed to be of missing elderly woman from Skokie, Evanston police say

Remains believed to be of missing elderly woman from Skokie, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The Evanston Police Department announced they found human remains believed to be that of a missing elderly Skokie woman who has been missing since July.

Tsering Wangyal, 82, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 9500 block of Bronx Place, according to police.

She was described as a 5-foot-1, 160-pound Asian American woman with silver hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, light-colored pants, and slippers. She also wears glasses.

The remains were found in heavy vegetation on Oakton Street about two weeks ago near the Algonquin Woods.

Skokie and Evanston police are investigating but say no foul play is suspected.

The Medical Examiner's Office still needs to confirm the identity.