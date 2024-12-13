Watch CBS News
Remains found believed to be of missing elderly woman from Skokie, Evanston police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The Evanston Police Department announced they found human remains believed to be that of a missing elderly Skokie woman who has been missing since July.

Tsering Wangyal, 82, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 9500 block of Bronx Place, according to police.   

She was described as a 5-foot-1, 160-pound Asian American woman with silver hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, light-colored pants, and slippers. She also wears glasses.

The remains were found in heavy vegetation on Oakton Street about two weeks ago near the Algonquin Woods.

Skokie and Evanston police are investigating but say no foul play is suspected.

The Medical Examiner's Office still needs to confirm the identity.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

