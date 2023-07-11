Holy relics of Padre Pio on display at Naperville's Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of visitors waited in line Tuesday outside a Naperville Catholic church, to get a glimpse of items that once belonged to Padre Pio, the patron saint of the sick and healing.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports the relics include a lock of his hair, cotton gauze with his blood stains, and a piece of his clothing.

The faithful flocked to Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville to see the relics of Padre Pio, a saint canonized in 2002 by Pope John Paul II.

"These people are from all over the city. They're battling the traffic to come out here, find a parking space, to go step in line," said Deacon Tom Rehak of Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Saint Pio, was the first priest in the history of the Catholic Church, known for his wounds resembling those suffered by Jesus on his hands, feet, and side during his crucifixion.

"There were a number of miracles that he did in curing people's illnesses during his life. He had the ability to bi-locate, in other words, you could be in this place and then he could be somewhere else," Rehak said.

The display of the five pieces that St. Pio wore is the only stop the relics will make in Illinois this year. People started forming a line outside of the church early Tuesday morning.

"My joy was just being able to go up there and just see and experience just a sliver of what it was like to be around him," said churchgoer Daniel Crowley.

It has been a constant line outside of Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The Deacon said in 2018 there were 4,000 people who passed through the doors of the church. And this year he's expecting the same.

"There's a lot to come and pray for today," Rehak said.

Many prayed, while some, like Marie Theresa, wrote letters to Saint Pio.

"It really means to bring something back for me. I'm so devoted. Driving and everything else, but I said Pio, watch over me," she said.

The line outside of the church will be cut off at 5:30 to allow those already waiting in line to see the relics before the 7:00 p.m. closing mass.