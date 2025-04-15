Chicago Park District 2025 summer camps registration open with price increase

Registration is now open for the Chicago Park District 2025 summer programming, and some camps may cost more this year.

Parents can sign up for parks west and east of California Avenue, and openings are going fast. Starting at noon, parents can start signing up for gymnastics centers as well.

Day camps start on June 23 and other programs start on June 16.

Summer camp fees have increased, as confirmed by the Chicago Park District. A spokesperson released the following statement:

"As previously announced in the 2025 budget, the Park District has implemented modest program fee adjustments at some parks. As a measure to provide relief to families facing financial uncertainties back in 2020, camp fees had been cut in half. To bring fees back up to pre-Covid levels and to address rising operational costs, fees are being raised for this summer."

The Park District confirmed "the highest camp cost this year will be $4.00 per hour, while the average cost across the District is $1.39 per hour."

Families facing financial hardships will not be turned away. The park district offers financial assistance for families who qualify.

More information on registration is available on the Chicago Park District website.

Chicago Park District hiring summer lifeguards

The Park District will need lifeguards for the summer. Applications are open for sessions that begin with a skills test in May.

Lifeguards are needed for neighborhood pools and along the lakefront. The job offers $19.75 an hour.

In 2024, the Chicago Park District avoided a lifeguard shortage for the first time in years.