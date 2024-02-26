Watch CBS News
Record-breaking warmth in Chicago with highs in the 60s Monday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Record-breaking warmth is here and high temperatures will be near 30 degrees above average. 

Highs will reach the mid-60s Monday with sunny skies. 

Aside from the warmth, there's a high fire threat on Monday. High winds with gusts over 30 miles per hour and very dry conditions in the afternoon will lead to increased fire threats. Fires in these conditions could spread quickly.

Storm chances increase on Tuesday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Severe conditions are possible with threats including hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. 

Temperatures drop to the 30s on Wednesday, but highs climb by Thursday. 

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 7:00 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

