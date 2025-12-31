Family fears grandmother facing deportation to Philippines could suffer medical problems

After more than 40 years in the U.S., a 70-year-old Filipino grandmother is being deported this week, and her family fears she could have serious medical issues on the flight from O'Hare International Airport to the Philippines.

Rebecca Pinyerd's family said she was arrested over 20 years ago on drug charges, and spent 19 years in prison, after which she was told to check in with the Department of Homeland Security once a year.

When she went to her annual DHS check-in with her documents in March, her daughter said she was taken into custody.

"As soon as they grabbed the documents from her, they said that she was going to be detained," April Lowe said.

Lowe said her mother was rebuilding her life with her husband in North Carolina after being released from prison a few years ago.

"She's been active in the church, she donates, she gets up at 4 in the morning and takes walks," Lowe said.

For the last nine months, she's been transported across the Southeast and is currently being held at a federal facility in Clay County, Indiana.

Her family said she has a slew of medical concerns, including severe kidney disease, thyroid issues, and uncontrolled blood pressure.

On video calls, Pinyerd has told her family she has not been given her medications on a regular basis.

"It was very inconsistent, and this is medication that is really critical for her," said Louise Macaraniag, with a Filipino migrant organization in Chicago, which is looking at Pinyerd's case.

Before Pinyerd is deported on Friday, they are demanding she gets a medical exam while not in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They also want her to receive dialysis treatment and other medical needs. With no recent medications, they fear Pinyerd's flight from Chicago to the Philippines could be dangerous.

"A blood clot can lead to lung damage, a blood clot can lead to even sudden death," Macaraniag said.

Lowe said she will be on the more than 15-hour flight with her mom on Friday to get her settled. She also said her mom could have fought to appeal her case if she was in a better physical state.

"I think she feels like she's between a rock and hard place. She can't do anything from where she is. She has to rely on us, and my mother's never been that person," Lowe said.

DHS did not respond to requests for comment on Pinyerd's case or questions about whether she has received her medications.