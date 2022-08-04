Razzle Dazzles baton twirlers from Zion help US team win world championship

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Razzle Dazzles Baton Twirling Corps is getting a heroes' welcome in north suburban Zion, after helping the USA Twirling Team win the world championships in the Netherlands.

Eleven members of the world championship squad are from Zion, beating teams from all over the world as they showed off their dance and baton skills.

The team is returning from the Netherlands on Thursday, and will get a police and fire escort back to Zion Benton Township High School to celebrate their victory.

The team was founded in 1976, and has won multiple state, regional, and national championships.