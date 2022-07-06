Ravinia cancels concerts through Sunday after mass shooting in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following the deadly July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, Ravinia Festival is canceling or postponing all of its scheduled concerts and events through Sunday, "out of deep respect for our community."

"Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community. We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon," the festival said in a statement.

Events this week included The Goonies: In Concert on Wednesday; Sheryl Crow, featuring special gest Keb' Mo' and Southern Avenue on Thursday; piano and strings chamber performances by the Ravinia Steans Music Institute on Friday and Saturday; John Fogerty with special guest Hearty Har on Friday; Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guest Arrested Development on Saturday; The Summit of Strings and Peak Piano: Jaakko Kuusisto Music and More on Sunday; and Lyle Lovett & His Large Band and Chris Isaak on Sunday.

"This decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with many stakeholders, including neighbors, public officials, artists, and patrons. Our shared hope is that the reduced activity-both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia-will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal," the festival said.

Anyone with tickets to those performances will get automatic refunds by Aug. 1.

Seven people were killed and at least 38 were wounded in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park.

The city of Highland Park and several neighboring suburbs canceled most July 4th festivities after the shooting, and Highland Park also has canceled several community events through July 16, including Food Truck Thursdays, Takeout Tuesday at The Lot, and World Music Fest at The Lot.