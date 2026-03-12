Ravinia Festival 2026 schedule features lineup with Paul Simon, Chance the Rapper and Ricky Martin

Ravinia Festival announced its 2026 season lineup Thursday morning.

Paul Simon, Chance the Rapper, Ricky Martin, Brandi Carlile and Hugh Jackman are among this year's artists performing in the redesigned Hunter Pavilion in Highland Park from June through September.

This year's lineup also features Miranda Lambert, Alabama Shakes, Rod Stewart and Ziggy Marley. The 2026 season includes over 50 artist debuts.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will return for the 90th anniversary of its Ravinia residency.

This year's concerts will be performed in the upgraded pavilion starting on July 11. Last February, Ravinia Festival revealed plans for a $75 million renovation of its whole venue.

Ravinia President and CEO Jeff Haydon said it's going to be a "world-class experience for outdoor music."

Tickets go on sale April 23.

Check out the full 2026 lineup on the Ravinia website.