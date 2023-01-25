Ravenswood post office hosting job fair on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a part of its 10-point plan, the U.S. Postal Service is looking to fill positions.

If you're interested in joining the team, the Ravenswood post office is hosting a career and application fair on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2522 W. Lawrence Ave.

If you can't make it to the fair, you can also apply for post office jobs online.

You must be at least 18 years old, and able to pass a drug and criminal background screening.

The postal service said it's hiring for several automotive positions now through Feb. 4. Positions include garage assistants, mechanics, and parts clerks.