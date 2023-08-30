Watch CBS News
Rare super blue moon to make appearance Wednesday

By CBS Chicago Team

August 30, 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rare celestial phenomenon will have all eyes on the sky Wednesday night. 

A supermoon, also known as a blue moon, is set to make an appearance - becoming the second full moon in a single month.

Supermoons occur when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth, making it appear much bigger and brighter than an average moon.

The moon's peak is around 8:30 p.m.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 8:28 AM

