Rare super blue moon to make appearance Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rare celestial phenomenon will have all eyes on the sky Wednesday night.
A supermoon, also known as a blue moon, is set to make an appearance - becoming the second full moon in a single month.
Supermoons occur when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth, making it appear much bigger and brighter than an average moon.
The moon's peak is around 8:30 p.m.
