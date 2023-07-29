Randolph Street Market Festival returns in West Loop

Randolph Street Market Festival is back in West Loop

Randolph Street Market Festival is back in West Loop

Randolph Street Market Festival is back in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready to shop till you drop.

The Randolph Street Market Festival is back this weekend in the West Loop.

Guests are invited to check out dozens of unique vintage items from more than 200 vendors.

There will be food, live music, and more.

Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. at Plumber's Hall.

Tickets are on sale. They start at $12 online and $15 at the gate.