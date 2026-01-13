BBB warns of tickets scams ahead of Bears game on Sunday against Rams

The Chicago Bears are on a hot streak, which means fans looking for tickets to Sunday's playoffs game are a target for scammers and fraudsters.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning, urging fans to be on high alert when looking for tickets to the NFC Divisional game at Soldier Field against the Los Angeles Rams.

The BBB says activity by counterfeit website, fraudulent social media ads and scam emails and texts are high right now. They warn to be particularly wary of sellers that appears to have lots of "tickets" for sale.

The BBB urges fans to check ratings and reviews of any third-party seller or broker on their website before they buy tickets. It's advised to buy tickets directly from the Soldier Field box office or the Bears' officials site, especially because imitation websites often appear first in internet searches.

Check the website URL to make sure it starts with "https" and has a lock symbol on the address bar to ensure you only purchase from secure websites. The BBB warns that fake websites often offer low-price tickets to trick people into entering their credit card info so that scammers can then steal that info and use your credit card to purchase big-ticket items, without ever sending you your tickets.

The BBB also advises being extra cautious when purchasing tickets from Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and other free online listings, which are often overrun with fraudulent sellers and scammers.

Counterfeit tickets with barcodes can look very professional, but won't get you past the gate, the BBB warned. They also said scammers often copy and paste an actual ticket and then "sell" it to many people, all of whom then learn at the gate that their ticket is not valid.

Using protected payment methods is also crucial, the BBB said. Always purchase with a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not what you were promised. Debit cards, wire transfers and cash purchases are all non-refundable if the tickets turn out to be a scam. Likewise apps like Zelle, CashApp and Venmo also don't have the same protection for consumers if the tickets turn out to be fraudulent, so the BBB advises only using them with trusted friends.

Also be wary of high transaction fees on the final page of your ticket purchase. The BBB said many low-rated sellers will collect all your information before sometimes adding exorbitant fees at the end of the transaction.

Finally, know the refund policy. The BBB says you should only purchase from a ticket reseller that has clear details about the transaction terms.

If you encounter as scam, you can report it to the BBB scam tracker.