Wisconsin man allegedly framed for threatening Trump still could face deportation

An undocumented immigrant who authorities say was framed for threatening President Trump is at risk of deportation.

Ramón Morales Reyes, 54, was arrested in May, accused by the Department of Homeland Security of writing a letter threatening to kill the president.

But a Wisconsin man, Demetric Scott, later admitted to framing Morales Reyes, and writing the letter that contained those threats in effort to get him deported.

Scott allegedly stabbed and robbed Morales Reyes in 2023, and Scott allegedly forged the letter threatening President Trump in an effort to prevent Morales Reyes from testifying against him.

Scott was charged Monday with felony witness intimidation, identity theft and two counts of bail jumping. A court commissioner set a $30,000 cash bail for him during his initial court appearance Tuesday and scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 10.

Scott's attorney, listed in online court records as public defender Alexander Kostal, declined comment when reached by phone Tuesday, referring questions to the state public defender's headquarters in Madison. The office's legislative liaison, Steve Knudson, declined comment when reached by phone.

Morales Reyes appeared in court virtually in front of an immigration judge in Chicago, and his case was continued until June 10. He could face deportation, but his attorneys will ask the judge to grant him bond.

Immigration agents arrested Morales Reyes on May 21 after he dropped his child off at school in Milwaukee. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the arrest, saying he had written a letter threatening to kill Trump and would "self-deport" to Mexico. The announcement, which also was posted by the White House on its social media accounts, contained an image of the letter as well as a photo of Morales Reyes.

But the claim started to unravel as investigators talked to Morales Reyes, who doesn't speak English fluently, and obtained a handwriting sample from him that was different from the handwriting in the letters, according to court documents.

Morales Reyes is listed as a victim in the case involving Scott, who is awaiting trial in Milwaukee County Jail on armed robbery and aggravated battery charges. The trial is scheduled for July.

According to a criminal complaint and an information, another form of a charging document, Scott knocked a man identified by the initials R.M. off his bicycle in Milwaukee in September 2023, cut him with a box cutter and then rode off on R.M.'s bike.

R.M. was taken to a hospital and treated for what the documents called "a small laceration" that did not require stitches. Police arrested Scott a few hours after the alleged robbery. According to the documents, he told investigators that he saw a man riding his bicycle, he wanted it back and he may have struck the man with a corkscrew.

Scott's attorney in the robbery case, Robert Hampton III, didn't return an email seeking comment.

Law enforcement officers listened to several calls Scott made from the jail in which he talked about letters that needed to be mailed and a plan to get someone picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement so Scott's trial could get dismissed, according to the criminal complaint. He also admitted to police that he wrote the letters, documents said.

Morales Reyes works as a dishwasher in Milwaukee, where he lives with his wife and three children. He had recently applied for a U visa, which is for people in the country illegally who become victims of serious crimes, said attorney Kime Abduli, who filed that application.

Abduli told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday that she was glad Morales Reyes was being cleared of any involvement in the letter writing.

His deportation defense lawyer, Cain Oulahan, confirmed Tuesday that Morales Reyes is from Mexico. Oulahan wrote in an email Monday night that the main focus now is to secure Morales Reyes' release from custody and the next step will be to pursue any relief he may qualify for in immigration court.

"While he has a U visa pending, those are unfortunately backlogged for years, so we will be looking at other options to keep him here with his family, which includes his three US citizen children," Oulahan wrote.