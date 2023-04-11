Billboard will aim to educate Chicagoans about Ramadan

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're driving to O'Hare International Airport, soon you'll see a billboard on I-294 aimed at educating Chicagoans on what Ramadan is all about.

The holy holiday for Muslims is taking place through April 20. It's a time when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for about 30 days.

The group GainPeace is stepping up to outreach to people of all faiths.

"The reason for the campaign is to make sure we educate our fellow Americans," said. "We build connections and by educating and building the connections, God willing, we want to establish better communities and better societies. May God help us all."

GainPeace is also planning to hold open houses at mosques across Chicago, so people can learn about Islam and socialize.