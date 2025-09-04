Krishnamoorthi files legislation seeking to block Trump from sending National Guard to Chicago

Democratic Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has filed proposed legislation seeking to block President Trump from unilaterally deploying National Guard troops to Chicago.

The "Stop Trump's Abuse of Power Act" would serve as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act.

If passed, the bill would prevent any president from deploying active-duty military or National Guard without a request from elected state or territory leaders.

"No president should be able to turn the U.S. military into their personal police force. When Donald Trump threatens to send the National Guard into Chicago, it's not about keeping people safe — it's about militarizing a city, silencing dissent, and staging political stunts," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. "Our amendment is simple: if you want to deploy troops into a state, you need the governor's request. Anything less is a dangerous abuse of power that tramples on the Constitution."

A federal judge in California this week ruled the Trump administration violated federal law when it deployed members of the National Guard and active-duty U.S. Marines to Los Angeles earlier this summer in response to protests against immigration enforcement operations.

The Trump administration has filed an appeal of that ruling.