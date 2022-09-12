Rainfall across Chicago area reaches more than 6 inches in some places
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy rains pummeled much of the Chicago area Sunday with more rain falling than sewers could hold in some areas of the city.
Water spouted geyser-like into the sky in Bucktown and Albany Park as sewers were overwhelmed. Some cars were left flooded or damaged.
In one case near Irving Park and Kolmar, a good Samaritan waded through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. The man pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. She was not hurt.
The heavy rain fell in a short period of time as well with some areas reporting 2.6 to 3.5 inches in as little as an hour.
The following are some rain totals from around the area Sunday:
COOK COUNTY --
Albany Park: 6.63 inches
Portage Park: 5.86 inches
Lincoln Square: 5.90 inches
DUPAGE COUNTY --
Lisle: 5.56 inches
Downers Grove: 4.78 inches
WILL COUNTY --
Naperville: 5.61 inches
for more features.