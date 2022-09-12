Watch CBS News
Local News

Rainfall across Chicago area reaches more than 6 inches in some places

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy rains pummeled much of the Chicago area Sunday with more rain falling than sewers could hold in some areas of the city. 

Water spouted geyser-like into the sky in Bucktown and Albany Park as sewers were overwhelmed.  Some cars were left flooded or damaged. 

snapshot-2022-09-11t191007-951.jpg
snapshot-2022-09-11t190810-659.jpg

In one case near Irving Park and Kolmar, a good Samaritan waded through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. The man pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. She was not hurt. 

The heavy rain fell in a short period of time as well with some areas reporting 2.6 to 3.5 inches in as little as an hour. 

snapshot-2022-09-12t003609-138.jpg

The following are some rain totals from around the area Sunday:

COOK COUNTY -- 

Albany Park: 6.63 inches

Portage Park: 5.86 inches

Lincoln Square: 5.90 inches 

DUPAGE COUNTY -- 

Lisle: 5.56 inches 

Downers Grove: 4.78 inches

WILL COUNTY -- 

Naperville: 5.61 inches 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 12:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.