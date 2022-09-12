Rainfall across Chicago area reaches more than 6 inches in some places

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy rains pummeled much of the Chicago area Sunday with more rain falling than sewers could hold in some areas of the city.

Water spouted geyser-like into the sky in Bucktown and Albany Park as sewers were overwhelmed. Some cars were left flooded or damaged.

In one case near Irving Park and Kolmar, a good Samaritan waded through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. The man pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. She was not hurt.

The heavy rain fell in a short period of time as well with some areas reporting 2.6 to 3.5 inches in as little as an hour.

The following are some rain totals from around the area Sunday:

COOK COUNTY --

Albany Park: 6.63 inches

Portage Park: 5.86 inches

Lincoln Square: 5.90 inches

DUPAGE COUNTY --

Lisle: 5.56 inches

Downers Grove: 4.78 inches

WILL COUNTY --

Naperville: 5.61 inches