Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed teh sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts.

A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground.

Luckily she was not hurt.

There was similarly tricky driving, but no rescues, at the Foster and WInnemac viaducts at Ravenswood.

Dan Carlson tweeted photos of the flooded and impassable areas.

Another video shows water shooting out of a drain outside Diversey Bowl on the Northwest Side, where flooding remained a big problem Sunday evening.

Urban Rivers

There was massive flooding near Lawrence and Pulaski that left debris all over the ground, trees down and one section roped off.

It looked like a geyser spewing massive amounts of water down the street. A car nearby looked to be flooded.

A witness said around the same time in Bucktown a tarp on top of a drain gave way and then more geyser-like water shot into the air.

All the water had to go somewhere, and across the northwest side of the city it was no different. Near Ravenswood one homeowner was forced to clean eight inches of water from his home.

"We got 8 inches of water in here and this is a lovely thing to work with especially on a Sunday for the Bears opening game. I would rather be watching the Bears and dealing with this clean up," Scott Surma said.