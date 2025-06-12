Watch CBS News
Local News

Rev. Al Sharpton to address DOJ during keynote address at Rainbow PUSH Coalition People's Conference

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Rev. Al Sharpton plans to slam the Department of Justice for its scrutiny of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson when he gives the keynote address at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition People's Conference on Thursday.

Sharpton, who has worked in partnership with PUSH founder Rev. Jesse Jackson for over 50 years, will speak about the department's investigation of Chicago hiring practices.

Johnson said his administration reflects the diversity of the city.

The conference's theme is "A Call to Action." It's meant to underscore the need for resistance against threats to civil rights.

Rainbow PUSH also plans to rally outside Target's downtown location on Thursday afternoon, after the company reversed its DEI initiatives. That rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the store on State and Madison.

Target pulled back on its programs after pressure from the Trump Administration.

Rainbow PUSH says the rally is meant to draw attention to corporations that don't value Black customers and aren't committed to social equity.

