Storm threat near Chicago area Thursday night with high winds and heavy rainfall

Laura Bannon
Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago

A storm threat is ahead for the Chicago area on Thursday afternoon. Here's what you can expect. 

Rain showers are expected between noon and 5 p.m. ahead of evening storms. 

Stronger storms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected between 6 p.m. and midnight. Rain totals could reach upwards of 2 inches. 

The main storm threats include damaging winds and heavy rain leading to ponding, according to the National Weather Service. 

Areas southwest of the city and in Northwest Indiana can expect a severe storm threat. 

