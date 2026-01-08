Storm threat near Chicago area Thursday night with high winds and heavy rainfall

A storm threat is ahead for the Chicago area on Thursday afternoon. Here's what you can expect.

Rain showers are expected between noon and 5 p.m. ahead of evening storms.

Stronger storms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected between 6 p.m. and midnight. Rain totals could reach upwards of 2 inches.

The main storm threats include damaging winds and heavy rain leading to ponding, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas southwest of the city and in Northwest Indiana can expect a severe storm threat.