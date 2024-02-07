Rain showers for Chicago Thursday afternoon

Get the umbrellas ready, Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be mostly cloudy and warmer Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s.

Expect it to be breezy and warm for Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.

Scattered showers are likely by the early afternoon, with lingering rain chances into the evening hours. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Breezy and warm weather continues Friday with highs in the mid-50s.

It'll be turning cooler this weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday to Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 41.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers. Breezy and warm. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 56.

