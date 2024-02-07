Watch CBS News
Rain showers for Chicago Thursday afternoon

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Get the umbrellas ready, Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be mostly cloudy and warmer Wednesday night with lows in the low 40s. 

Expect it to be breezy and warm for Thursday with highs in the mid-50s. 

Scattered showers are likely by the early afternoon, with lingering rain chances into the evening hours. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Breezy and warm weather continues Friday with highs in the mid-50s. 

It'll be turning cooler this weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday to Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 41. 

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers. Breezy and warm. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 56.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 1:30 PM CST

