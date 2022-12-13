Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain is on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold, soaking rain is on the way tonight. Steady rain arrives after dark first in the far western suburbs, then into the city between 9 and 10 p.m.

Possibly a slight break in the morning with steady showers again for the afternoon into the evening. This large area of low pressure is a slow mover.

By the time it passes, and we are in the cold sector, the moisture source is almost gone so we expect only flurries Thursday and snow showers Friday.

TONIGHT: RAIN. LOW 38.

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & WET. HIGH 46.

THURSDAY: FLURRIES. HIGH 39.

