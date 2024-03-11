Rain returns to Chicago later this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect mostly clear skies and breezy Monday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Despite more clouds for Tuesday, a gusty southwest wind will boost highs to the upper 60s and low 70s, which is more than 20 degrees above average for mid-March.

A weather pattern change arrives Tuesday night with a chance for showers into early Wednesday.

A better chance for showers and storms arrives Thursday as a cold front moves across the area.

Lingering showers and much cooler air are expected for Friday, with highs in the mid-40s.

It's milder for Saturday in the 50s, then cooling again to the mid-40s for Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 47.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds and warmer. High 69.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers in the morning. High of 63.

